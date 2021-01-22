Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 7,305 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Carolan sold 195 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $11,680.50.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

