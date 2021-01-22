Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.05.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.