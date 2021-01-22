Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 6.19 $478.04 million $3.61 30.46 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A -41.74% 471.06%

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $120.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

