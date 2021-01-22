Comparing Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) & Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 5.48% 14.43% 2.87% Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.11 billion 0.86 $60.76 million $0.97 15.70 Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and Mountain Crest Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 26, 2020, the company served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

