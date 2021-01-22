Compass Point Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $75.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,242,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,065,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,991 shares of company stock worth $65,938,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

