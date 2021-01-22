Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $93.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.50 million and the highest is $93.95 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $99.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $358.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $358.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $369.75 million, with estimates ranging from $368.99 million to $370.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 29,517 shares of company stock valued at $193,454 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

CTG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

