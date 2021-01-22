ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $840.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

