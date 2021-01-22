Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $38,125,800.00 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROAD opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

