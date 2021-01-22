Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

About Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

