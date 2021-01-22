ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.33

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.18. ContraFect shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 105,747 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in ContraFect by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter worth about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 16.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

