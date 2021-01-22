Contrasting Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ebix has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -2, indicating that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Aspyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $580.61 million 2.40 $96.72 million N/A N/A Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ebix and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 17.20% 18.84% 7.31% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ebix beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. Ebix, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Data Glove Technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

