Contrasting Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perspecta and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 5 0 0 2.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perspecta currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Perspecta’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perspecta is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perspecta and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 0.94 -$676.00 million $2.05 12.80 Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 1.18 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% Digerati Technologies -41.49% N/A -60.57%

Risk and Volatility

Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perspecta beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

