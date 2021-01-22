Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to $7.75

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $7.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTSDF opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

