Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

