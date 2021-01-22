Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 139,732 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.