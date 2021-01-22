Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

