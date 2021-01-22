Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 229.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 47.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

