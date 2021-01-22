Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.