Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.32

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $8.87. Costamare shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 779,973 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 221,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

