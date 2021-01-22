Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 344.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 417,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,944.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,859,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.