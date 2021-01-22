County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $19.66 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.96.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

