CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Down 11.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price traded down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.49. 1,497,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,638,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The firm has a market cap of $111.15 million, a PE ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.