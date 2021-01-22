Craig Hallum Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $245.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $229.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Repligen stock opened at $216.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.91. Repligen has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 59,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

