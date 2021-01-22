Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,418 ($44.66). The company had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,776. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cranswick plc has a one year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a one year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,515.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,572.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

