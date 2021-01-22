Cream (CRM) Market Cap Reaches $40,123.97

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $40,123.97 and $21.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.02 or 0.99506687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00619521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00154117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00031535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

