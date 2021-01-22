Credit Suisse Group Cuts NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $60.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NWE. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NWE opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

