Credit Suisse Group Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $70.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

First Solar stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

