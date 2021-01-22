Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.09 ($155.40).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €135.85 ($159.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.15. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

