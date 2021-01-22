Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Grifols has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.