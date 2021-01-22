Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 594 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

