Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $48,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crown by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

