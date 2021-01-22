Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $736.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $725.72 and a 200 day moving average of $690.52.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

