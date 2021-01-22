Critical Analysis: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) versus PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PriceSmart has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.00% -158.08% -23.39% PriceSmart 2.54% 10.32% 5.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A PriceSmart $3.33 billion 0.89 $78.11 million N/A N/A

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning and PriceSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00

PriceSmart has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.44%. Given PriceSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

