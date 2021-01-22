Critical Review: Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) & Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ)

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almost Never Films and Francesca’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $2.53 million 0.12 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Almost Never Films has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Francesca’s.

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A N/A N/A Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Almost Never Films and Francesca’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Almost Never Films has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Francesca’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

