Critical Review: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 5.58 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -11.66 T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 33.35 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -1.45

Neuronetics has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14% T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neuronetics and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75 T2 Biosystems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 67.55%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Risk and Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Neuronetics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

