Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,492,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.