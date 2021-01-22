Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $50,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,442.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $6,130,867. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

