Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $622,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.11.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.