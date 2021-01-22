Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 1.20% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ISHG stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $85.79.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

