Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $725,000 Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

