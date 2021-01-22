Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

