Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,360 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 232.12 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,550 shares of company stock worth $4,551,984 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

