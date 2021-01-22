Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $135.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

