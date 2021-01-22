Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,366,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $153.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

