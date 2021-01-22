Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.