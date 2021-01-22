Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

