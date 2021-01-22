Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.92. 1,364,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.