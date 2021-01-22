CSFB Increases TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$21.50

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.78.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.37. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

