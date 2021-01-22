CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,441,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,130. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

