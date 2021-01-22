CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $91.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.